FORECAST: Showers arrive this afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain moves in this afternoon and lasts into Friday
  • Isolated weekend rain chances
  • Chilly air moves in early next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a cloudy but dry start to the day, showers roll into the region this afternoon; the rain, at times, will be heavy. Temperatures warm into the 60s and lower 70s before the rain arrives. Widespread steady evening rain will become more scattered overnight.

Temperatures only cool into the 50s by Friday morning. Showers and thunderstorms gradually push to the east Friday morning, leaving behind cloudy skies. Areas along and east of I-65 could see additional scattered afternoon downpours. Highs top out in the 60s. Clouds decrease Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s for most.

While a few showers are possible over the weekend, overall drier weather is expected then.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

