FORECAST: Steady rain arrives by sunset, leaves us with an unsettled Friday

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quick round of steady rain between sunset and midnight tonight, most see less than 1″ of rainfall
  • A few spotty showers remain early Friday
  • Keeping tabs on weekend fog and shower potential

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Widespread steady rain will arrive around sunset on Thursday evening, exiting shortly after midnight.

We’ll hold on to a few scattered showers and downpours heading into early Friday morning as temperatures only drop into the 50s.

Friday’s overall rain chance is low as only a few spotty showers and perhaps a thundershower will try to develop in the afternoon. The highest chance of this looks to be east of I-65. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s.

Clouds will break up Friday night as winds calm down. With a warm, wet ground in place from the earlier rains we’ll look for a chance of fog heading into Saturday morning. This could impact the Great Balloon Race, so stay tuned.

Saturday features comfortable high temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, but clouds will be on the increase during the afternoon. Those clouds will be ahead of a disturbance that will increase our shower chance heading toward evening.

A thin band of showers will try to move through Southern Indiana and areas in Kentucky along I-64 Saturday evening. Farther south in Southern Kentucky, scattered lighter showers are possible throughout later Saturday night.

Most of this activity looks to exit all locations by sunrise Sunday, but it will leave us with gusty winds as an area of low pressure north of us keeps things unsettled.

Those heading to the Pegasus Parade on Sunday will want to dress warmly as wind gusts up to 30 MPH and temperatures in the 50s will cut through layers of clothing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
