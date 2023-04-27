Former Louisville basketball guard Hailey Van Lith commits to LSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than a week after making a transfer visit to Louisiana State University, former University of Louisville women’s basketball star Hailey Van Lith announced her commitment to the team.

Van Lith posted about the move on her social media page, showcasing her new LSU #11 jersey.

“Eleven,” the post reads.

Van Lith entered the transfer portal on April 8, just weeks after the Cardinals lost in an Elite 8 matchup against Iowa in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

The commitment reunites Van Lith with LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who previously spoke with Van Lith during high school recruiting back in 2020.

At the time, Mulkey was the coach of Baylor. Van Lith had Baylor as one of two options back in 2020 before committing to the University of Louisville.

Mulkey became coach of the LSU women’s basketball program in 2021, and led the team to its first NCAA Championship win this year.

