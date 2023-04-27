‘Friends of Mammoth Cave Nat’l Park’ will match $13,000 in donations to environmental education

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park,’ a nonprofit dedicated to the improvement of the park, has launched a matching campaign for up to $13,000.

In its last fiscal year, the park’s environmental education program hosted over 3,000 students. Through the campaign, they hope to make school visits more accessible. Currently, a daily visit to the park’s education program costs $6 per student.

Rachelle Wright, executive director of ‘Friends of Mammoth Cave National Park,’ says that each $3 donation will cover the cost of a student’s visit.

”The park staff here, the rangers, really customize each day of activities to the objectives of the class that’s coming. The teachers let the park staff know what they’re working on, and the plans for the day are really customized to that lesson plan,” said Wright.

Students across south-central Kentucky visit the park to learn about park stewardship, conservation, and the history of the region.

Those that wish to donate can visit MammothFriends.org to contribute to further park stewardship and education opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.