Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt

Bayou Country Superfest Returns to New Orleans in 2018
(tcw-wvue)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grand Ole Country Music Show is hosting Courtney Arnold, Eric Kerr, Emcee-Kennedy Reid and the Grand Ole Country Music Show Band.

The announcement was made through the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the window the night of the show or through their website.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, the organization said.

Event organizers said all ages are welcome.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

The Cathedral of the Assumption
Interfaith program being held in response to gun violence
The Center for Interfaith Relations, Mayor Greenberg and his wife Rachel, Archbishop Fabre and...
INTERVIEW: Interfaith program being held in response to gun violence
Fans of Aerosmith may not have to “Dream On” much longer to see the band perform live.
Aerosmith teases farewell tour with possible Louisville appearance
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash