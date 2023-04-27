Contact Troubleshooters
Interfaith program being held in response to gun violence

The Cathedral of the Assumption
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Interfaith Relations, Mayor Greenberg and his wife Rachel, Archbishop Fabre and others are hosting an interfaith program in the Cathedral of the Assumption, according to a release.

The program, Broken Hearts/Anxious Minds: Commitment to a Healthy Community, will be help on Friday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m.

The program is being held in response not only to the April 10 mass shooting, but the rise in gun violence in general, event organizers said.

Broken Hearts/Anxious Minds: Commitment to a Healthy Community will feature remarks from diverse faith leaders, city officials, health practitioners and others, according to the release.

Mayor Greenberg plans to encourage those who attend to talk to people they don’t know, while faith leaders will share guidance on dealing with trauma, disconnection and despair.

