Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools

Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other students.(JCPS)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jack Harlow made a stop by his hometown to meet up with JCPS students and staff and share an inspiring message that anyone can make it big.

On Thursday, Harlow could be seen at eight JCPS schools taking pictures with students and staff and signing autographs.

The eight schools were Fern Creek High School, Jeffersontown High School, Waggener High School, Ballard High School, Central High School, duPont Manual High School, and his former schools Highland Middle School and Atherton High School.

As a Highland Middle School alum, staff said they remembered Harlow performing in the middle school’s talent show while he was in seventh grade.

Teachers and staff were grateful Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other students.

”It was amazing to actually see him in person, to see him giving back to the community was even better,” Maio Wales, Highland Middle School Student Support said. “For him to come back and speak to the kids and give them some motivation, was fantastic.”

Harlow’s third studio album “Jackman” releases on Friday. He is also starring in the upcoming “White Men Can’t Jump” remake debuting on Hulu on May 19.

