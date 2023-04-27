Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how they are dealing with the tragedy.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The parents of downtown Louisville shooter, Connor Sturgeon, sat down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for an exclusive interview on dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon told Guthrie they are “so sorry” and “heartbroken” on what happened and how they are trying to seek change to prevent future mass shootings.

“For two weeks, we’ve been lying in bed, awake at night, replaying all this in our head,” Todd said. “There’s no comprehension of him doing an act like this to others. Um, so, our issues are around the minutia of little things like, man, we didn’t see that if, you know, even little things like as men, we don’t always verbalize things to each other.”

“It has been happening to other people like us, and we’re continuing to let it happen, and we have to fix that,” Lisa said.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: A rainy night ahead
More than 20 hot-air balloons are scheduled to take part in the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival...
Colorful balloons to populate Louisville’s skies this weekend
Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/27