New coffee shop Blak Koffee opens in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A brand new coffee shop opened up in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood Thursday morning.

Blak Koffee, on West Jefferson Street near 12th, is creating a space for people around the area to hang out and drink some coffee.

The café is a local black-woman led business and is ran by Ronyale Smith and Johnetta Roberts.

One of the founders said this is a space she’s wanted for a while.

“I’m an entrepreneur myself and I need somewhere where I could have coffee, take a meeting, use the internet and it just didn’t exist,” Smith said.

According to the café’s website, they offer an assortment of different menu options including breakfast foods, sandwiches, soups, salads, pastries and of course a wide selection of coffee.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.