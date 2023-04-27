Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials: Cause of fire at Ky. state park ruled as arson

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more than 100 acres before crews were able to get it 100% contained.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry have determined arson as the cause of the fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Investigators say they don’t have any leads about who is responsible.

They say the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 4/27/23
Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within...
State officials, health care leaders speak at Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in DC
The class of 2023 has set a new record for scholarships awarded, at more than $36.2-million.
Fern Creek High School’s class of 2023 sets new record for scholarships
The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt