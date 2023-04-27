Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

South Korean president to address US Congress in joint session

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press...
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol discusses the partnership with the U.S. during a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As part of a celebration of a 70-year alliance, South Korean President Yoon Sul Yeol will address a joint session of the U.S. Congress Thursday in Washington.

The invitation was extended to Yoon by Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

The leaders said Yoon’s visit would reaffirm the countries “shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and global peace.”

On Wednesday, Yoon took part in a joint news conference with President Joe Biden, where they discussed a plan to increase deterrence in response to North Korea’s recent ballistic missile tests.

Yoon and his wife was also a guest at a state dinner held by Biden at the White House.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier smiles standing in a trench on the frontline in the village of New York,...
NATO: Ukraine allies sent 1,550 combat vehicles, ‘vast’ ammo
File - A steel worker inspects a 155 mm M795 artillery projectile during the manufacturing...
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter in sign of slowdown
Joseph Morrow allegedly lead officers on a 30-minute pursuit and driving a vehicle towards...
Southern Indiana man accused of leading police on pursuit, driving vehicle towards officers
FILE - This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and...
Guardsman spoke of ‘murder,’ may still possess secrets: US
The Pentagon report on sexual assaults in the military is expected to be released Thursday.
Military sex assault reports rise, even as Army numbers fall