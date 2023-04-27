Southern Indiana man accused of leading police on pursuit, driving vehicle towards officers

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leading officers on a 30-minute pursuit and driving a vehicle towards officers before being apprehended.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where an officer from the Hope Police Department in Hope, Ind. attempted to pull over a Pontiac.

The driver, later identified as Joseph L. Morrow, from Madison, Ind., refused to stop and initiated a pursuit with the officer.

ISP said the pursuit ran through Bartholomew and Decatur Counties with multiple agencies assisting the Hope Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police said Morrow drove into a residential neighborhood on Peach Court, just east of Columbus.

After driving through yards and circling around homes in the area, police said Morrow drove the vehicle towards pursuing officers, with evidence showing the vehicle drove towards an officer who was standing outside his car.

ISP confirmed the trooper fired one round from his gun, with the trooper and Morrow both escaping injuries.

The trooper’s name is not being released at this time, ISP said, but has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Morrow drove for an additional mile before leaving the car. Officers found him on foot and took him into custody without further incident.

Morrow was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation and was later booked in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Specific charges were not provided by ISP, but officials said he will receive numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

