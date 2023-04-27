Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Southern Indiana man accused of leading police on pursuit, driving vehicle towards officers

Joseph Morrow allegedly lead officers on a 30-minute pursuit and driving a vehicle towards...
Joseph Morrow allegedly lead officers on a 30-minute pursuit and driving a vehicle towards officers before being apprehended.(Bartholomew County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly leading officers on a 30-minute pursuit and driving a vehicle towards officers before being apprehended.

Indiana State Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where an officer from the Hope Police Department in Hope, Ind. attempted to pull over a Pontiac.

The driver, later identified as Joseph L. Morrow, from Madison, Ind., refused to stop and initiated a pursuit with the officer.

ISP said the pursuit ran through Bartholomew and Decatur Counties with multiple agencies assisting the Hope Police Department.

Around 11 p.m., police said Morrow drove into a residential neighborhood on Peach Court, just east of Columbus.

After driving through yards and circling around homes in the area, police said Morrow drove the vehicle towards pursuing officers, with evidence showing the vehicle drove towards an officer who was standing outside his car.

ISP confirmed the trooper fired one round from his gun, with the trooper and Morrow both escaping injuries.

The trooper’s name is not being released at this time, ISP said, but has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

Police said Morrow drove for an additional mile before leaving the car. Officers found him on foot and took him into custody without further incident.

Morrow was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation and was later booked in the Bartholomew County Jail.

Specific charges were not provided by ISP, but officials said he will receive numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Joseph Scott Monin was charged with attempted murder, first degree assault, tampering with...
Nelson County man charged with attempted murder after victim shot multiple times
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Showers arrive this afternoon
Surveillance video shows Connor Sturgeon during the mass shooting at Old National Bank
Parents of Louisville mass shooter speaks about the incident
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year old killed in car crash