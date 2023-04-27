Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State officials, health care leaders speak at Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in DC

Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within...
Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within the city and the commonwealth.(Chairman Mike Thompson - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With more than 50 people shot and killed in Louisville in 2023, Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within the city and the commonwealth.

McGarvey was joined in Washington D.C. by UofL Health Chief Medical Officer and trauma surgeon Dr. Jason Smith in an attempt to discuss with House Republicans to create and pass legislation to address gun violence.

Smith said he wants discussions on gun violence to continue for all shootings.

“The simple fact of the matter is that between a mass shooting on Monday and a mass shooting that occurred on Saturday, I had 18 other gun shot wounds in my community that week that I had to deal with,” Smith said. “That is not just Louisville. There is no town, there is no city, there is no place in the United States that is not having to deal with this.”

McGarvey described what happened after he found out about the shooting at Old National Bank on April 10.

“My oldest daughter Claire, all the color drained from her face, and she goes ‘Oh no, which school,’” McGarvey said. “The next day when my wife was dropping them off at school, she looked back and she said, ‘Hey mommy, please be safe at work today.’ This breaks your heart.”

Louisville’s deadliest year ever happened in 2021 with a total of 188 homicides. Less than five months into 2023, Louisville has had two mass shootings and a total of 53 homicides.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

Hokey Weather Facts 4/27/23
The class of 2023 has set a new record for scholarships awarded, at more than $36.2-million.
Fern Creek High School’s class of 2023 sets new record for scholarships
The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
Officials: Cause of fire at Ky. state park ruled as arson