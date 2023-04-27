Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/27

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Dry for several more hours until later this afternoon into this evening---when rain will break out. It may be heavy at times with a bit of thunder possible.

The rain chance will become quite spotty into Friday with temperatures slowly cooling back down again toward the afternoon.

That will lead to a cool start early Saturday before a small rain chance kicks in toward Saturday evening.

More spotty showers possible Sunday with a chilly gusty wind from the NW up to 30 mph.

Derby Week looks to start off quite chilly with still many questions on how the end of the week will fair.

More on that in today’s video!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

