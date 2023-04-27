Contact Troubleshooters
Wild On Ice to miss Kentucky Derby 149 due to workout injury

One of Kentucky Derby 149′s contenders is now out of the race due to an injury sustained in a...
One of Kentucky Derby 149′s contenders is now out of the race due to an injury sustained in a morning workout at Churchill Downs on Thursday.(bee buck photography | Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Kentucky Derby 149′s contenders is now out of the race due to an injury sustained in a morning workout at Churchill Downs on Thursday.

Wild On Ice, owned by Frank Sumpter, suffered a left hind leg injury around 6 a.m. during workout, Churchill Downs confirmed.

The Texas-bred horse was the upset winner of the Sunland Park Derby (G3) in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. He was trained by Joel H. Marr and jockeyed by Ken Tohill.

Churchill Downs said Wild On Ice clocked five furlongs in 1:01:40 and then was pulled up galloping down the backstretch.

Wild On Ice taken to Churchill Downs Equine Medical Center for evaluation and was later taken to a Lexington equine surgical facility for further evaluation.

With the defection, Churchill Downs said Santa Anita Derby (G1) third-place finisher Skinner will move into the Kentucky Derby field.

