Buzzard’s Nest Sipping Whiskeys opens doors in Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a few years of distilling, Buzzard’s Roost Sipping Whiskeys now has a storefront.

When Judy Hollis Jones and Jason Brauner started with three barrels back in 2019, they never thought they’d end up with a physical location in Louisville’s bourbon district.

The new location on West Main Street has a functional bar and educational opportunities in classrooms downstairs.

The classrooms will let people sit down and learn about the history of whiskey and what makes it whiskey.

Judy Hollis Jones is a Louisville native. She’s been all around the country in her career.

In her post-retirement career, she wanted it to feel like Kentucky.

“That was important to me,” she said. “If I came home, I wanted to do something that was very Kentucky, and at this time whiskey and bourbon is the Kentucky thing to do.”

Buzzard’s Roost adds to the growing downtown Area of West Main Street where so many construction projects have finished up over the years.

“There’s always going to be something else coming up,” Metro Louisville Director of the Department of Economic Development Benjamin Moore said. “Those temporary difficulties always result in something amazing for us.”

Buzzard’s Roost officially opens Saturday where guests will have a chance to purchase limited release bottles of their whiskey and bourbon.

