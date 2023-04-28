Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Day Spring hosts 2nd annual Spring Fling to help those in need

The event has doubled in size since 2022 with more than 150 volunteers registered to participate.
The event has doubled in size since 2022 with more than 150 volunteers registered to participate.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the community have come together to help adults with disabilities.

Day Spring is hosting its second annual Spring Fling on Friday and Saturday.

They are working on a series of six home projects in Louisville. The volunteers are helping with outdoor cleanup, landscaping and improvement projects.

There are a lot of major corporations helping out with the event as well.

“We have First Savings back here, Flore and Decor, Target, Brown Forman, Chase Bank here,” CEO of Day Spring Lauren Hays said. “Serving all of our six locations right here in Louisville where our residents live, and so they’re working to get down and dirty to do some good today, which is really exciting. We are also making new friendships along the way.”

The event has doubled in size since 2022 with more than 150 volunteers registered to participate.

Saturday’s volunteer event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those interested in volunteering, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee will be turning 60 years old on April 30, and the city of Louisville...
Mayor Greenberg declares Dawne Gee Day on April 30, her 60th birthday
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee will be turning 60 years old on April 30, and the city of Louisville...
Mayor Greenberg declares Dawne Gee Day on April 30, her 60th birthday
Carmichael’s Bookstore, with locations in the Highlands and in the Clifton/Crescent Hill area,...
Louisville bookstore gets shoutout in new Jack Harlow album
Why some witnesses are reluctant to talk to police after crime