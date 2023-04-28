Day Spring hosts 2nd annual Spring Fling to help those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the community have come together to help adults with disabilities.

Day Spring is hosting its second annual Spring Fling on Friday and Saturday.

They are working on a series of six home projects in Louisville. The volunteers are helping with outdoor cleanup, landscaping and improvement projects.

There are a lot of major corporations helping out with the event as well.

“We have First Savings back here, Flore and Decor, Target, Brown Forman, Chase Bank here,” CEO of Day Spring Lauren Hays said. “Serving all of our six locations right here in Louisville where our residents live, and so they’re working to get down and dirty to do some good today, which is really exciting. We are also making new friendships along the way.”

The event has doubled in size since 2022 with more than 150 volunteers registered to participate.

Saturday’s volunteer event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

