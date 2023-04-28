Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Final barge removed from McAlpine Dam, officials confirm

Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to...
Crews with Louisville Emergency Management have been on site at McAlpine Locks and Dam to assess damage and assist with the removal of the three barges.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam has been removed, with the dam being cleared of all heavy salvage equipment, officials confirmed on Friday.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the stranded corn barge was dislodged on March 28 alongside a barge filled with methanol.

In April, crews worked to transfer methanol from the barge before removing that barge from the dam on April 7.

Officials said all air quality and water monitoring that has been conducted between March 28 and April 8 showed no signs of methanol in the Ohio River.

Louisville Water said the drinking water was not threatened by the event and established water remained safe to drink.

The crews have since moved from the site and Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the multi-agency incident has officially concluded as of Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West...
UPDATE: Man dies after stabbing on West Market Street
The Jewish Federation of Louisville has been helping out women and girls in Louisville by...
Jewish Federation helps out women as part of Mayor’s Give-a-Day Celebration
The new location on West Main Street has a functional bar and educational opportunities in...
Buzzard’s Nest Sipping Whiskeys opens doors in Downtown Louisville
In her book, Louisville author Emily Bingham said “there is clearly a growing discomfort” over...
Controversy continues as ‘My Old Kentucky Home’ tradition rolls on at Derby