Final barge removed from McAlpine Dam, officials confirm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The last barge that was lodged against the McAlpine Dam has been removed, with the dam being cleared of all heavy salvage equipment, officials confirmed on Friday.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the stranded corn barge was dislodged on March 28 alongside a barge filled with methanol.

In April, crews worked to transfer methanol from the barge before removing that barge from the dam on April 7.

Officials said all air quality and water monitoring that has been conducted between March 28 and April 8 showed no signs of methanol in the Ohio River.

Louisville Water said the drinking water was not threatened by the event and established water remained safe to drink.

The crews have since moved from the site and Louisville Metro Emergency Services said the multi-agency incident has officially concluded as of Friday.

The U.S. Coast Guard continues to investigate the incident.

