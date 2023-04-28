Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy with small rain chance

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Few spotty showers today; mainly east of I-65
  • Scattered PM showers Saturday
  • Breezy and cool into Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough this morning before breaking apart this afternoon. Isolated showers are possible today, mainly east of I-65. Highs climb into the low to mid-60s later today. Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures slide into the 40s.

Clearing clouds, light winds, and moisture leftover from rain may lead to areas of fog Saturday morning. Clouds increase through Saturday morning into the afternoon as highs top out near 70°. Showers move into the region tomorrow afternoon and last into the evening. Rain exits the region Saturday evening. Clouds clear overnight, allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s and low 50s again.

Early next week looks to start off cloudy and chilly. We are watching for a front that could spark some showers near Thursday, but that risk remains low for now. A drying trend into Oaks and Derby is still holding in the outlook as of today.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

