Great Balloon Rush Hour Race cancelled due to wet weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the forecast with wet weather, low cloud ceilings and less-than-optimal conditions for ballooning, Friday morning’s Great Balloon Rush Hour Race has been canceled, according to a release.

The Rush Hour Race was originally scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. Friday morning from Bowman field.

The other Great BalloonFest events are still set to go on as scheduled, including the Great Balloon Glow at Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront at 9 p.m. and the Great Balloon Race on Saturday at Bowman Field, event organizers said.

Since the first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973, the Derby Festival’s balloon events have been considered among the best in the country by pilots from all around the world.

BalloonFest attractions are annually among the most popular, family-friendly events on the Derby Festival schedule.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.