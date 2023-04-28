Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Great Balloon Rush Hour Race cancelled due to wet weather

(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Due to the forecast with wet weather, low cloud ceilings and less-than-optimal conditions for ballooning, Friday morning’s Great Balloon Rush Hour Race has been canceled, according to a release.

The Rush Hour Race was originally scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. Friday morning from Bowman field.

The other Great BalloonFest events are still set to go on as scheduled, including the Great Balloon Glow at Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront at 9 p.m. and the Great Balloon Race on Saturday at Bowman Field, event organizers said.

Since the first Great Balloon Race was held in 1973, the Derby Festival’s balloon events have been considered among the best in the country by pilots from all around the world.

BalloonFest attractions are annually among the most popular, family-friendly events on the Derby Festival schedule.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatchers confirmed a crash involving a JCPS bus was called in around 8:30 a.m. to the...
JCPS: 4 students sent to hospital after bus crash on US 42
Nickolas Wilt
‘Nick’s continuous improvement is encouraging’: Family shares update on Officer Wilt
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
Brodrick Ray Justice-Miller, 26, of Radcliff, Ky., \ was arrested April 25, 2023 on charges of...
Suspect charged with shooting man his companion was having sex with

Latest News

Since Huntsman’s surgery, she’s continued living, working and spreading positivity.
15th Kentucky Oaks Survivor Parade participant shares breast cancer story
The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt
The Cathedral of the Assumption
Interfaith program being held in response to gun violence
The Center for Interfaith Relations, Mayor Greenberg and his wife Rachel, Archbishop Fabre and...
INTERVIEW: Interfaith program being held in response to gun violence