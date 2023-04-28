Hillview police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of theft, abuse of public trust

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WAVE) - The Hillview Police Department said a man is currently wanted for allegedly stealing money from the public.

Hillview police stated that John Anthony Schmidt is wanted on a Bullitt County arrest warrant in relation to “charges of abuse of public trust over 100,000 and theft by unlawful taking over 10,000.”

Anyone with information is encouraged by the Hillview Police Department to contact the office at (502) 955-6808; dispatch at (502) 995-7480; or by messaging Hillview police on Facebook. Anonymous tips can be made.

