Jack Harlow hides CDs of new ‘Jackman’ album along Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Have you noticed any CDs lying around Bardstown Road on Friday?

To promote his new album, “Jackman,” Jack Harlow has been placing copies of the new album on CDs that have been placed in several locations along the Highlands.

Harlow took pictures of some of the locations and shared them on his Instagram stories.

The album released on Friday at midnight. One local bookstore said they were excited to be given a shoutout on one of the tracks.

