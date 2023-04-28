Contact Troubleshooters
Jewish Federation helps out women as part of Mayor’s Give-a-Day Celebration

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jewish Federation of Louisville has been helping out women and girls in Louisville by providing feminine hygiene products as part of the Mayor’s Give-a-Day Celebration.

Volunteers were at the Trager Family JCC on Dutchmans Lane handing out “Dignity Grows” totes.

They said they want women to be able to go about their lives and participate in their communities without any interruptions.

About 35 volunteers helped pack 250 tote bags. They will go to places like women’s shelters and JCPS schools.

“Dignity Grows provides about 1.5-million maxi pads a year to people all over the country,” Lee Anne Alsup with the JCC said. “And so, we are just helping out in our little community of Louisville to make sure that our neighbors are feeling that love too.”

The group has handed out more than 500 Dignity Grows totes to non-profits so far this year.

