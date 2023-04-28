Contact Troubleshooters
KSP trooper placed on administrative leave after shooting in Edmonson County chase

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police has placed a Sergeant on administrative leave after an officer involved shooting in Edmonson County on March 30.

KSP reported that Sergeant Jason Adkison was placed on leave after the shooting.

Around 8:47 p.m. on March 30, the KSP Post 3 was assisting the Brownsville Police Department in a vehicle pursuit following a traffic stop on South Main Street in Brownsville.

BPD requested assistance from the KSP after the driver, later identified as Cody Brady, 27, of Smiths Grove, began firing at the police officer’s cruiser during the chase.

KSP Troopers reported they joined the chase around 9 p.m. when Brady continued firing in the direction of the troopers resulting in two KSP cruisers being hit.

The pursuit traveled through the Rocky Hill community and Smiths Grove community before ending behind a home on Rocky Hill Road in Edmonson County at 9:27 p.m.

Police reported that Brady then fled on foot into a ditch line near the home, still with a firearm.

Reports indicate that Brady fired shots again and was then shot by Adkison.

Brady was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Adkison is an eight year veteran of the KSP.

