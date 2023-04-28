Contact Troubleshooters
Ky. Supreme Court overturns ruling that brought down Castleman statue

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Supreme Court heard the arguments regarding the controversial statue and overturned the ruling that allowed the Castleman statue to be brought down.

The Friends of Louisville Public Art were seeking to reinstate the John B. Castleman statue after it was taken down following a vote from the Louisville Landmarks Commission.

Opponents of the statue claim Castleman’s ties to the Confederacy is a controversial piece of history and the statue should be removed, while supporters claim the importance of remembering Castleman as a Louisville icon.

The Supreme Court overturned the decision made by the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee due to the fact that city employees voted on an application that was made by the city.

Now that the ruling has been overturned, supporters will look into the steps required to bring the statue back up.

