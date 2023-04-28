Louisville bookstore gets shoutout in new Jack Harlow album

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville-owned bookstore is getting a big shoutout in the new Jack Harlow album.

Carmichael’s Bookstore, with locations in the Highlands and in the Clifton/Crescent Hill area, is mentioned in Harlow’s new album “Jackman,” which was released on Friday at midnight.

“And I’m gonna change things, I’m up at Carmichael’s, tryna get on the same page,” Harlow raps in the song “They Don’t Love It.”

The bookstore said it was excited to be mentioned on the album.

“We’re huge fans of Jack Harlow and are so pleased to be included in his music and to get this shout out,” Carmichael’s said in a statement. “We couldn’t be more thrilled, and we’re so excited the album is having such success.”

Carmichael’s is one of several mentions back to Kentucky, including references to University of Louisville athletes Peyton Siva and Montrezl Harrell in “Ambitious” and stating he’s a long way from Shelby County in the track “Denver.”

Harlow’s next big release is scheduled for May 19 with the debut of Hulu’s “White Men Can’t Jump” film remake.

