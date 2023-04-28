Contact Troubleshooters
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert

By Maira Ansari
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you are a fan of hip hop music, a concert with some big-name artists is coming to Louisville just in time for Derby.

On Thursday, May 4, the 2023 installment of Derby Soundstage, which will feature Hip-Hop Icons like T.I., Jeezy, Trina, and will be hosted by Grammy Award winner DJ Drama. The concert will be held at Freedom Hall. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The concerts are being put on by The Live Suite, a local concert production and promotion company that has been in the Louisville community since 2015. During an interview on WAVE Now with Elvis Colbert, the owner of the Live Suite and a Louisville native, said he is excited about putting on another show during this time of the year.

“It’s a great experience to work with artists and their managers to bring a great concert experience to various markets, not just Louisville but, DC,” Colbert said. “For this one, we make sure we call in some favors with some top names in hip hop industry to really put on a show so we are very, very excited.” Tickets are still available. You can buy them at ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $65-$200. Go to the https://thelivesuite.com/ for more information.

