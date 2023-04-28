Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused of fatal shooting at JBS plant appears in court

(LMDC)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of shooting and killing a transgender woman at the JBS plant two months ago was in court on Friday.

The judge held a pretrial conference for Edilberto Reyes.

Police said that at the beginning of February, he went to the food processing plant in Butchertown where Zachee Imanitwitaho worked.

Officers said video shows him shooting her once in the head and two more times while she was on the ground.

Reyes turned himself into the police shortly after.

On Friday, Reyes’ attorney made a motion to get his competency evaluated.

The case has now been moved to November.

