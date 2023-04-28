Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man arrested for deadly stabbing on West Market Street

Tyrone Eugene has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing.
Tyrone Eugene has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing near the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning.

Tyrone Eugene, 26, has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found an adult man suffering from stab wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West...
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.(WAVE News)

Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD confirmed the man had died in the hospital.

Eugene has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 29.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
From Left to Right: Greg Blasi, Shane Hoodenpyle, Lee Lockwood
Outriders make safety first priority for horses, riders at Kentucky Derby
50 Years Later: Deloitte hosts reunion for first Mini-Marathon Participants
Outriders are the extra set of eyes paying attention to the horses from a very close proximity.
Outriders make safety first priority for horses, riders at Kentucky Derby
Man accused of fatal shooting at JBS plant appears in court