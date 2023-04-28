Man arrested for deadly stabbing on West Market Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a deadly stabbing near the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning.

Tyrone Eugene, 26, has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found an adult man suffering from stab wounds, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The victim was taken to University Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street around 10:30 a.m. on Friday. (WAVE News)

Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD confirmed the man had died in the hospital.

Eugene has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 29.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.