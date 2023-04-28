Contact Troubleshooters
Man in hospital after shooting on Arbor Meadow Way

Man in hospital after shooting on Arbor Meadow Way
Man in hospital after shooting on Arbor Meadow Way(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting on Arbor Meadow Way Thursday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8300 block of Arbor Meadow Way around 9:30 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times during a domestic dispute with family members, Smiley said.

The man was alert and conscious while being transported to UofL Hospital, according to LMPD.

LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation and all involved parties have been accounted for.

