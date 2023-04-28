Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in deadly stabbing on West Market Street identified; suspect in custody

Tyrone Eugene has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing.
Tyrone Eugene has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner released the identity of the man killed in a stabbing near the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing and found an adult man suffering from stab wounds, according to Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and later died. He was identified as 47-year-old Nathaniel Webster.

(Story continues below)

Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West...
Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.(WAVE News)

Police arrested 36-year-old Tyrone Eugene. He has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street.

Eugene has been booked in Metro Corrections and is due in court on April 29.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Photo of John Anthony Schmidt provided by the Hillview Police Department.
Hillview police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of theft, abuse of public trust
A student was taken into custody after being found with a gun at Iroquois High School on April...
Student found in possession of gun on JCPS high school campus
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert

Latest News

The number of tragedies adds to the grim list of reasons the Center of Interfaith Relations is...
Center for Interfaith Relations addresses violence in Louisville
The court ruled the Metro Landmarks Commission should not have let three city employees vote on...
Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
From Left to Right: Greg Blasi, Shane Hoodenpyle, Lee Lockwood
Outriders make safety first priority for horses, riders at Kentucky Derby
50 Years Later: Deloitte hosts reunion for first Mini-Marathon Participants