Man stabbed on West Market Street listed in critical condition at hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

LMPD said due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

