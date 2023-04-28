Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man stabbed on West Market Street listed in critical condition at hospital

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed at the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

LMPD said due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

Horses from North Central Florida get ready to race at Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs releases full Derby-week itinerary
Carmichael’s Bookstore, with locations in the Highlands and in the Clifton/Crescent Hill area,...
Louisville bookstore gets shoutout in new Jack Harlow album
Photo of John Anthony Schmidt provided by the Hillview Police Department.
Hillview police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of theft, abuse of public trust
Why some witnesses are reluctant to talk to police after crime