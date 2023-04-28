Mayor Craig Greenberg introduces his first budget to Louisville Metro Council

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Craig Greenberg gave his proposal of his first city budget, to members of Metro Council.

The $1.1-billion budget includes funding to expand the group violence intervention program and 911 deflection programs.

Moves the Mayor hopes, will reduce gun violence.

There’s also a big focus on affordable housing.

That $1.1-billion consists of $868-million for the operating budget, which is a 3.5% increase from the previous year.

Mayor Greenberg said the goal of his budget is to focus on people and places within the city.

He said some of the ways to do so is by focusing on affordable housing and other projects in neighborhoods in need.

This includes a grocery store incentive program to ensure low-income neighborhoods have real grocery stores, investments in parks in low-income neighborhoods, fixing street lights downtown and making a large investment into the affordable housing fund.

“And today, I want to demonstrate my continued commitment to this cause. My budget for the next fiscal year invests $15 million in the Affordable Housing Trust Fund,” said Mayor Craig Greenberg. “And I propose that we work with the AHTF to set up a robust and revolving loan fund that continue to support affordable housing projects far into the future.”

Mayor Greenberg said these changes will include using the old Watson Lane Elementary School and repurpose it for affordable housing.

Another key point was to cut down on violent crime in the metro.

Mayor Greenberg says he plans to invest into re-entry assistance programs, extending Metro Parks and Community Center hours into evenings and weekends as well as investing $222 million dollars into LMPD.

That includes hiring more homicide detectives, money for new police cruisers and protective gear, additional cameras at parks and other areas around the city and more license plate readers.

Responses he believes are necessary to create actual change.

“We have to do more to prevent crimes in the first place,” Greenberg said. “That’s why my budget elevates our existing violence prevention work and establishes and expands the Department of Group Violence Intervention.

The plan is to also invest into the expansion of the Deflection Program to focus on mental health and divert 911 class to social workers.

The Mayor’s Office said the 1.1 billion dollar budget in its entirety will be available later tonight for the public to see.

You can find some of the Mayor’s budget breakdown below.

Gun Violence New: Department of GVI; 2 additional positions and operations support - $230,000 911 mental health Deflection services - $500,000

Homelessness / Affordable Housing Affordable Housing Trust Fund - $15,000,000 Small developer affordable housing preservation - $2,000,000 Rental Housing Development - Affordable Housing Trust Fund - $1,000,000 Infrastructure supporting affordable housing - $1,440,000 Watson Lane School acquisition - $1,000,000 Goodwill Opportunity Campus - $2,000,000 Community Care Campus - $2,000,000 Shelter / VOA - $200,000 Hope Village - Operating support - $300,000 Women’s Day Shelter - $3,000,000

Parks Bathroom and graffiti cleaning - $300,000 Mowing to maintain a 14-day cycle - $150,000 Expanded Community Center hours and programming - $750,000 Jefferson Memorial Forest Campground improvements - $500,000 Lighting project - $1,000,000 Wifi installation - $250,000 Community Center upgrades - $500,000 New maintenance equipment - $1,600,000

Simmons College Family Life Center; Athletic/Community Center - $5,000,000

LMPD Replace ballistic protective gear - $1,500,000 License Plate Readers - $1,500,000 Replacement, installation and LG&E fee for cameras in Real Time Crime Center - $180,000 Approx. 30 positions to further LMPD reforms and improvements as recommended by USDOJ - $2,134,000 Enhanced recruiting strategy - $1,000,000 Wellness Center upfit/IT and operating costs - $500,000

Victim Services Three Victim Services Coordinators - $166,000

Public Safety Specialized Fire Dept. skills training - $100,000 Youth Transitional Services body cameras - $53,000 Corrections clinical care and reentry assistance - $500,000

Pre-K Parkway Village/Keystone Academy acquisition - $500,000

Downtown Community Ambassador Program - $977,000 Grocery store subsidies - $6,000,000 Downtown Revitalization Fund - $8,000,000 Belvedere Master Planning - $150,000 CBD streetlight - $3,000,000 Belvedere K&I planning - $100,000 Underpass LED lighting - $1,600,000 Garbage cans - $300,000

LouMed Chestnut Street improvements - $1,750,000 Community Corrections Center demolition - $1,400,000

Public Works 5 positions to complete $150M of federal funding for construction projects - $540,100 Pilot Dept. of Transportation - $250,000 Street paving - $21,000,000 Street paving (Need based) - $5,000,000 Alley paving - $5,000,000 Sidewalk repair - $3,000,000 Traffic signal rebuilds - $4,800,000 Preston Corridor Master Plan - $2,000,000

Open Records New Department of Records Compliance; 6 new open records related positions and operations support - $475,100

Arts and Tourism Film Commission - $50,000 Louisville Tourism - $60,000 New Office of Arts and Creative Industries; 1 new position and operations - $125,000 Public Art - $500,000

Economic Development Build collaboration with GLI for talent attraction, regional economic development, branding - $400,000 New Director of City Partnerships - $150,000

KentuckianaWorks Youth Opportunity Center - $500,000 SPOT location South Location - $1,500,000

Library Asst. library manager of Newburg Library and additional teen programming - $220,000 Library Bookmobile - $250,000

Codes and regulations Rental Registry; personnel and vehicle costs - $2,100,000

Public Health and Wellness Marine Hospital renovations / improvements - $2,000,000

Metro Facilities Metro Hall renovations - $2,500,000

Talent Retention and Recruitment Non-union compensation adjustment - $11,815,100 Collective Bargaining Agreements - $8,212,300



