Mayor Greenberg declares Dawne Gee Day on April 30, her 60th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee will be turning 60 years old on April 30, and the city of Louisville is now celebrating her many achievements and her connection to the community.

On Friday’s WAVE Country with Dawne Gee, Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg and his wife, Rachel, stopped by to share the surprise that April 30 will be declared Dawne Gee Day within the city.

“We just love you, you are such an amazing person,” the mayor said.

“I think you could be mayor of the city, Dawne,” Rachel said.

Gee was also surprised with an appearance by her family on the show, wishing her a happy birthday.

“We wanted to wish you a happy birthday, Dawne, and we know that you’re going to have many other surprises during the day and over the weekend, but you are such an amazing and special person,” the mayor said.

Gee grew up in Louisville, graduating from the University of Louisville with two Bachelor of Arts degrees in communications and biology.

She has two sons, Eric and Alexander, and a daughter, Brittney.

In addition to over 30 years in broadcast journalism and radio, she has also advocated for many nonprofits in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

She also founded the nonprofit A Recipe to End Hunger in 2015, which focuses to support other nonprofits in the city in working to end food insecurity.

Gee has been recognized with many awards, including the Lyman T. Johnson Distinguished Leadership Award in 2009, being named LEO Magazine’s Louisvillian of the Year in 2010 and the Chestnut Street YMCA Black Achievers Program honored her as the Adult Achiever of the Year in 2019.

To donate to A Recipe to End Hunger, click or tap here.

