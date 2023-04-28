Contact Troubleshooters
Mayor Greenberg presents first fiscal year budget proposal for Louisville Metro

(WAVE News)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg presented his first budget proposal that totals $1.1 billion in spending for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.

Mayor Greenberg proposed a $868 million operating budget and a $225 million capital budget.

Investments in public safety, health and wellness, parks, and affordable housing were included in the proposed budget.

The Louisville Metro Council will decide on approval of Mayor Greenberg’s proposed FY24 budget. Amendments can be made to fiscal year budgets.

For more information on Mayor Greenberg’s first proposed budget, click or tap here.

