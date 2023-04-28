Oldham County cuts ribbon on new Goshen Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials celebrated the start of construction for a new library in Goshen on Friday.

The library is near the intersection of Highways 42 and 1793. The five acres were donated.

The building will be more than 17,000 square feet on a single level to be more accessible.

The space will allow more technology, expanded book collections, outdoor events, larger meeting rooms and study areas.

It will also allow for additional programming.

One part of the building will also be the office of the County Clerk.

Board member Jennifer Proud said the community has outgrown the current library, which is a former dairy barn. She added that it will fill a great need in the area.

“Particularly in this area, there’s not a lot of meeting space for clubs and groups to get together,” Proud said. “So, we use fire stations, we use different spaces, nothing like this. We’re really envisioning a lot of open space to come to walk, books, read outside, have outside performances.”

Construction is expected to take about a year. The library is scheduled to open in the summer of 2024.

