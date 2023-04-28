Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/28

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Mainly cloudy into tonight with spotty drizzle or a shower possible. The rain chance will return for Saturday PM/Evening with the risk for thunder in a few cases.

Sunday will feature some sunshine but clouds and spotty showers (along with gusty winds) will develop for the afternoon. We’ll be watching for any impacts to the parade during that time.

Early next week looks “cold” and windy. Just as we try to warm back up, another system may interrupt that warming with a risk for showers near Oaks Day.

The video will have more on this setup...

