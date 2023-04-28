Student found in possession of gun on JCPS high school campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A student at Iroquois High School is facing disciplinary action after being found with a gun on school grounds.

In a letter to parents, Iroquois Principal Toetta Taul said a student reported to school staff that a fellow student may have a gun.

JCPS police were called to the school to investigate and found the gun. The gun was never displayed in a threatening manner, Taul said.

“The safety of Iroquois students and staff is my top priority,” Taul said. “I want to thank the student who came forward to make this report. Please take a moment to speak to your student about the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school and the importance of following the see something, say something rule when they hear or see something that could be a threat to the people in our building.”

The student was taken into custody and will be disciplined according to JCPS policies in the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

