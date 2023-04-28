Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Student found in possession of gun on JCPS high school campus

A student was taken into custody after being found with a gun at Iroquois High School on April...
A student was taken into custody after being found with a gun at Iroquois High School on April 28, 2022.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A student at Iroquois High School is facing disciplinary action after being found with a gun on school grounds.

In a letter to parents, Iroquois Principal Toetta Taul said a student reported to school staff that a fellow student may have a gun.

JCPS police were called to the school to investigate and found the gun. The gun was never displayed in a threatening manner, Taul said.

“The safety of Iroquois students and staff is my top priority,” Taul said. “I want to thank the student who came forward to make this report. Please take a moment to speak to your student about the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school and the importance of following the see something, say something rule when they hear or see something that could be a threat to the people in our building.”

The student was taken into custody and will be disciplined according to JCPS policies in the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

The event has doubled in size since 2022 with more than 150 volunteers registered to participate.
Day Spring hosts 2nd annual Spring Fling to help those in need
The library is scheduled to open in Summer 2024.
Oldham County cuts ribbon on new Goshen Library
WAVE News anchor Dawne Gee will be turning 60 years old on April 30, and the city of Louisville...
Mayor Greenberg declares Dawne Gee Day on April 30, her 60th birthday
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert