Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

‘Today is our anniversary!’: Nicholasville couple wins over $100,000 in Ky. lottery

Nicholasville Couple Celebrate Anniversary at Kentucky Lottery Headquarters Cashing in $109,000...
Nicholasville Couple Celebrate Anniversary at Kentucky Lottery Headquarters Cashing in $109,000 Instant Play Prize(KY Lottery)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Nicholasville couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket for over $100,000 on Monday.

Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim a $109,000 Instant Play prize.

Officials with the Kentucky lottery said Diane was sitting at her computer Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game. 

On the third game she played, Diane won the $109,707.07 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

“She was screaming like a banshee from the house,” her husband Charlie told lottery officials. 

“I was yelling for him to come in here,” Diane said. “I didn’t want to touch the screen.”

“Don’t touch anything, we’re calling them,” Charlie said. 

The two drove to Lottery headquarters Monday and received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes.

They told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris. 

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie speaks with parents of downtown Louisville shooter
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow visits JCPS schools
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Family and friends remember 17-year-old killed in car crash
EMS workers, patient sent to hospital after semi rear-ended ambulance on I-65

Latest News

Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert
The festival said it has retired the old, giant inflatable Pegasus balloon that would lead the...
Kentucky Derby Festival unveils new Pegasus float debuting in Sunday’s parade
Horses from North Central Florida get ready to race at Churchill Downs.
Churchill Downs releases full Derby-week itinerary
Police respond.
KSP releases details about shooting investigation in Edmonson County