UPDATE: Man dies after stabbing on West Market Street

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was stabbed near the intersection of the Portland and Russell neighborhoods on Friday morning has died from his injuries, police confirmed.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 2600 block of West Market Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed at the location. He was taken to University Hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition.

Around 5:15 p.m., LMPD confirmed the man had died in the hospital.

LMPD said due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will be handling the ongoing investigation.

There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

