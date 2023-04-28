Contact Troubleshooters
VIDEO: Student helps stop school bus after driver has medical emergency

A seventh grader is being called a hero after taking action Wednesday. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Check out this video that shows a middle school student jumping into action when a school bus driver had a medical emergency.

The incident happened in Warren, Michigan, on Wednesday.

The district said the driver became light-headed and lost consciousness while driving the students home.

Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency...
Dillon Reeves was praised for taking action after a school bus driver had a medical emergency on Wednesday.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)

Seventh grader Dillon Reeves noticed the situation, jumped from his seat, grabbed the wheel and helped get the bus to a safe stop.

He also told other students to call 911.

Police and fire crews were able to quickly catch up to the bus to help.

Police said no one was hurt. The driver is recovering in the hospital.

The district superintendent praised Reeves’ actions.

“And in my 35 plus years of education, this was an extraordinary act of courage and maturity on his part,” said Robert D. Livernois, Warren Consolidated Schools superintendent. “He jumped up from his seat, threw his backpack down, ran to the front of the bus, grabbed the steering wheel and brought the bus to a stop in the middle of the road.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WXYZ via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, the parents of Louisville bank shooter Connor Sturgeon, spoke about how...
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Teachers and staff were grateful Jack Harlow was able to stop by and spread positivity to other...
Mohammed Hussein was killed after an alleged drunk driver crashes into his car.
Antonio J. Dossantos is accused of trying to kidnap two high school students in Bridgeport,...
Alicia Celaya, David Cardenas and their son Adrian, 3, are shown at their home, Thursday, April...
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures remained high...
Police respond.
Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
