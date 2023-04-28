Contact Troubleshooters
Will Levis NOT taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft

The former Wildcat QB waited and waited, but never heard his name called in Kansas City
Will Levis at NFL Combine
Will Levis at NFL Combine(AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis lived out one of the worst nightmares any athlete could possibly dream. Levis was projected by almost every football analyst as sure-lock 1st round pick. That didn’t happen.

Levis had been rumored he might possibly be the top QB taken, and no worse than the third or fourth quarterback, but the Carolina Panthers went with Alabama signal caller Bryce Young. Then Ohio State’s CJ Stroud was selected at No. 2. When the Colts chose Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Levis fell out of the Top-10 because teams were not in the hunt for a quarterback.

There was hope the Tennessee Titans would take Levis at pick eleven, but that didn’t happen either.

Levis, and his family, will now wait for Friday’s second round.

