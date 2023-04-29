Contact Troubleshooters
Animal rescuers helping cat seriously burned after being flicked by cigarette

Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.
Animal rescuers in Ohio are helping a cat found seriously burned under a car.(Our Farm Sanctuary)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TIPP CITY, OHIO (Gray News) - An Ohio animal shelter is helping a cat who has suffered burns on its entire body.

According to Our Farm Sanctuary, a volunteer recently found a badly burned cat hiding under a car.

The team said someone had flicked a cigarette on the cat and the animal caught fire. The volunteer who found the seriously injured cat said they could also smell gasoline or lighter fluid.

Rescuers said they rushed the cat to an animal hospital and it has since been recovering at an area Care Center.

“Big thanks to the Care Center. They have been so good to us and our little hurting boy,” the team shared.

Rescuers have named their little guy Fotis, meaning light, and said he is doing better but they are remaining cautious with his recovery.

“So far things are still looking hopeful. He is continuing with hospitalization and oxygen as we want to exercise caution in his healing process,” the team shared on Friday.

A police officer has reportedly contacted the rescue team and is looking into the incident.

The team advised if anyone wants to help them, they can check on donation options or other assistance needs online.

“Our people are a true family, and we are so grateful,” the team shared.

