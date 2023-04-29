Contact Troubleshooters
Center for Interfaith Relations addresses violence in Louisville

The number of tragedies adds to the grim list of reasons the Center of Interfaith Relations is uniting Louisville in faith.
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of Friday, April 28, the city is at 57 homicides, which is eight more deaths than April of 2022.

The number of tragedies adds to the grim list of reasons the Center of Interfaith Relations is uniting Louisville in faith.

Mayor Craig Greenberg believes it all starts by mending the city’s broken heart.

”There is no one cure for the epidemic of gun violence we are seeing, because there is not one cause,” Greenberg said. “But there is one thing, I believe, is a factor in the violence we are seeing and that’s it’s too many people have lost faith.”

After two deadly mass shootings and multiple homicides this month alone, some community members are feeling broken and hopeless.

“There are different ways we all find humanity and love for one another,” said Cathy Mekus with Moms Demand Action. “We may pray in different ways. I think it’s one of the ways it can bring us together.”

On Friday, the Center for Interfaith Relations hosted a program addressing violence and showing how healing begins with compassion.

“Violence within our city should not be the norm,” said Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel, Interim Chief, LMPD. “It should not be something we should just live with because it will happen. We should all be anxious and uncomfortable with those who desire and fulfill violent acts upon others, but I am so encouraged.”

