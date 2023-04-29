KDF announces winners of 2023 L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a close finish Saturday morning in this year’s running of the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race.

The race began at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field, with 21 of hot air balloons filling the sky.

It was a beautiful morning for the Great Balloon Race with a great balloon crew! pic.twitter.com/yZZKoYVBEt — L&N Credit Union (@LNFCU) April 29, 2023

KDF said the 20 “Hound” balloons took off in “chase” of the “Hare” – the L&N Federal Credit Union balloon, piloted by Scott McClinton.

And THEY’RE OFF in the @LNFCU Great Balloon Race! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/7v80oLdGLI — KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 29, 2023

The race ended in a close finish, with only half an inch separating the first and second-place winners.

In first place is the Sullair balloon piloted by Shawn Raya.

2022 Champion @Mirazon piloted by Jerry Copas, got second place, at 1-foot, 4 inches. pic.twitter.com/UGKop5xdQt — KY Derby Festival (@KyDerbyFestival) April 29, 2023

He came within one 1 ft., 3 1/2″ of the target, KDF said. Raya also won a free entry to the 2024 Great BalloonFest.

Finishing in second place was the Mirazon balloon piloted by Jerry Copas. Copas came within 1 ft., 4 inches of the target.

GREAT BALLOON RACE PLACINGS

FIRST Sullair Shawn Raya 1 ft, 3 1/2 inches

SECOND Mirazon Jerry Copas 1 ft, 4 inches

THIRD Jarboe’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Rich Lawhorn 4 ft, 9 inches

FOURTH Terry Metzger (Private Entry) Frank Stevenson 5 ft, 11 inches

FIFTH Kroger Bill Smith 8 ft, 10 inches

