KDF announces winners of 2023 L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race

L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race.
L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race.(Kentucky Derby Festival)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a close finish Saturday morning in this year’s running of the L&N Federal Credit Union Great Balloon Race.

The race began at 7 a.m. at Bowman Field, with 21 of hot air balloons filling the sky.

KDF said the 20 “Hound” balloons took off in “chase” of the “Hare” – the L&N Federal Credit Union balloon, piloted by Scott McClinton.

The race ended in a close finish, with only half an inch separating the first and second-place winners.

In first place is the Sullair balloon piloted by Shawn Raya.

He came within one 1 ft., 3 1/2″ of the target, KDF said. Raya also won a free entry to the 2024 Great BalloonFest.

Finishing in second place was the Mirazon balloon piloted by Jerry Copas. Copas came within 1 ft., 4 inches of the target.

GREAT BALLOON RACE PLACINGS

  • FIRST Sullair Shawn Raya 1 ft, 3 1/2 inches
  • SECOND Mirazon Jerry Copas 1 ft, 4 inches
  • THIRD Jarboe’s Heating Cooling Plumbing Rich Lawhorn 4 ft, 9 inches
  • FOURTH Terry Metzger (Private Entry) Frank Stevenson 5 ft, 11 inches
  • FIFTH Kroger Bill Smith 8 ft, 10 inches

