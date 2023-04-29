LMPD: Man stabbed after domestic dispute in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was stabbed after a domestic dispute in the Newburg neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to LMPD.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 4500 block of Garda Drive around 5:28 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

Officials said that two men were “involved in an altercation” when one of them was stabbed. His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Responding officers determined that it was a domestic dispute. LMPD’s Domestic Violence Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

