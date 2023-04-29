Man arrested for allegedly beating another man to death in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police arrested a man who allegedly beat another man to death in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Court documents said the incident took place on April 15 when LMPD responded to a report of a man down in the 300 block of 42nd Street.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from multiple blunt-force injuries. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries nearly two weeks later on Friday.

The coroner identified the man as 53-year-old Jacky Woodard.

Police arrested 64-year-old Tony Glasper the day after the incident. Documents said Glasper was last seen getting into a car driven by Woodard.

A witness told investigators that Glasper admitted he assaulted Woodward with a tire iron. The tire iron, along with blood evidence, was later found in the vehicle by investigators.

Police charged him with one count of assault. A murder charge is pending.

