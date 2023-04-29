Thousands of runners participate in GE Appliances KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Before the horses take to the track, there was a different kind of race through the streets of Louisville Saturday.

Thousands of runners took part in the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon this morning.

Runners came from far and wide, and some have been doing this for decades. This year was the mini’s 50th anniversary.

Former mayor of Louisville Harvey Sloane said he ran in the first race in 1973.

One couple from Michigan, Sean and Tina Fitzgerald, said they decided to make the drive last minute.

“We had 16 miles on our training plan for this weekend, and we thought, oh well, let’s find a half-marathon somewhere,” they said. “We just started googling, and we were like-hey Kentucky.”

Both races started at 7 a.m. and more than 10,000 participants had handfuls of support on the sidelines.

Some Taylor University Students made signs to cheer on their marathon class.

”We’ve seen a lot of our friends train this whole semester,” Jenna Gerig, Taylor University student, said. “So for them really to succeed and cross the finish line, I think will be really good.”

In just under an hour, athletes began to cross the finish line outside Lynn Family Stadium.

Wheelchair Division made it in just under an hour. A Kentuckian was a top finisher in this year’s race for the second time. Aerelle Jones of Nicholasville won the miniMarathon Women’s Wheelchair Division, KDF said.

Jones said it was special to be part of history.

“Lots of people said they were excited about the 50th and the weather was absolutely perfect,” she said.

This year’s race also marked Mayor Greenberg’s first time running the miniMarathon as Louisville’s mayor.

“It’s amazing! It’s just wonderful seeing the whole city come together in support,” Greenberg said after crossing the finish line. “It’s great to be out here with the community today.”

Alongside the first-place winners of the miniMarathon Men’s and Women’s divisions were runners from Kenya, Dominic Korir and Joyline Chemutai.

”It was perfect,” Korir said. “The weather was good. The course was flat.”

“I am happy, I run the race and I run good,” Chemutai said.

Whether it’s your first time or your 50th celebration, everyone has different reasons they decide to come back.

”My favorite part of the whole race was seeing them at the end,” Isreal Lopez, a runner from Fort Knox said. “So you start running, and you start texting your family that you are there, right. It was crazy. From the moment that the event started to the moment it ended. The energy was kinetic.”

The top finishers include:

miniMarathon Men’s Wheelchair Division

First Place: Matthew Porterfield from Knoxville, Tennessee with a time of 58:07

Second Place: Chad Johnson from Corydon, Indiana with a time of 1:15:31

miniMarathon Women’s Wheelchair Division

First Place: Aerelle Jones from Nicholasville, Kentucky with a time of 1:10:29

miniMarathon Men’s Division

First Place: Dominic Korir from Pacific Palisades, California with a time of 1:04:25

Second Place: Japhet Kipkoech from Louisville, Kentucky with a time of 1:06:55

Third Place: Adam Walker from Lexington, Kentucky with a time of 1:07:05

miniMarathon Women’s Division

First Place: Joyline Chemutai from Pacific Palisades, California with a time of 1:15:34

Second Place: Flavious Teresa from Grand Prairie, Texas with a time of 1:15:56

Third Place: Caroline Gosser from Louisville, Kentucky with a time of 1:17:16

Marathon Men’s Division

First Place: Antonio Marchi from Lexington, Kentucky with a time of 2:24:21

Second Place: Corbin Harris from Campbellsville, Kentucky with a time of 2:25:22

Third Place: Michael Deren from Louisville, Kentucky with a time of 2:30:12

Marathon Women’s Division

First Place: Rachel Kennedy from Fort Walton Beach, Florida with a time of 2:51:19

Second Place: Cassandra Martin from Louisville, Kentucky with a time of 3:00:20

Third Place: Melanie Griffiths from Lexington, Kentucky with a time of 3:02:56

For more times and place information, click or tap here.

