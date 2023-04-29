Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Troopers make ‘interesting find’ while cleaning highway

Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.
Michigan State Police shared what they found when recently cleaning up a highway.(Michigan State Police)
By Hannah Mose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADILLAC, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - Troopers in Michigan say they came across an unusual item when recently cleaning a roadway.

Michigan State Police shared a photo online of what appeared to be a severed hand, but luckily it was made of rubber.

“They’re not writing citations. They’re literally cleaning the highway and made an interesting find,” the MSP Seventh District shared on Friday.

Troopers said they spent the week picking up trash along M-42 in northern Michigan.

According to the team, they found the realistic-looking rubber hand near exit 191.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Photo of John Anthony Schmidt provided by the Hillview Police Department.
Hillview police: Arrest warrant issued for man accused of theft, abuse of public trust
Tyrone Eugene has been charged with one count of murder in connection to the stabbing.
Man killed in deadly stabbing on West Market Street identified; suspect in custody
A student was taken into custody after being found with a gun at Iroquois High School on April...
Student found in possession of gun on JCPS high school campus
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert

Latest News

A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant over $40, records show
In this photo provided by Maheen S , smoke fills the sky in Khartoum, Sudan, near Doha...
US conducts 1st evacuation of its citizens from Sudan war
A Texas man reportedly continued on his date after shooting a fake parking attendant over $40.
Man resumes date after killing fake parking attendant, records show
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire