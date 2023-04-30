Missing 7-year-old from Clifton neighborhood found
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 7-year-old boy that has went missing from the Clifton neighborhood has been located.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Christian Lehn, 7, who was last seen at 8a.m. riding a blue and silver bike in the 100 block of Coral Avenue on Sunday has been found.
Christian is being reunited with his family.
