Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Missing 7-year-old from Clifton neighborhood found

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.(FOX Carolina News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 7-year-old boy that has went missing from the Clifton neighborhood has been located.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Christian Lehn, 7, who was last seen at 8a.m. riding a blue and silver bike in the 100 block of Coral Avenue on Sunday has been found.

7-year-old missing from Clifton neighborhood
7-year-old missing from Clifton neighborhood(LMPD)

Christian is being reunited with his family.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department said officer Nickolas Wilt was shot in the head while...
LMPD officer Nickolas Wilt’s recovery takes ‘huge step forward’
Derby Soundstage, a hip hop music concert with some big-name artists, is coming to Louisville...
Major Hip Hop artists coming to Louisville for Derby Week concert
The removal of Louisville's John Castleman statue will be reviewed in Kentucky's highest court.
Louisville won’t put Castleman back up following KY Supreme Court decision
A murder charge is pending.
Man arrested for allegedly beating another man to death in Shawnee neighborhood
LMPD: Man stabbed after domestic dispute in Newburg

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools
JCPS middle school student taken to hospital after eating suspected medicated gummies
Watch WAVE’s full coverage of the Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade starting at 3 p.m. on...
LIVE @ 3:00 : Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023
Left Lane Blocked.
Left lane blocked on I-64 East at I-264 after crash
FILE: Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade
BLOG: WAVE News team coverage of Kentucky Derby Festival Pegasus Parade 2023